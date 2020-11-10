Video
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
Home Countryside

Date juice extractors busy in Meherpur

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondent

MEHERPUR, Nov 9: Date juice extractors, locally known as 'gachhi', are busy as the winter arrived in the district.
Taking a glass of sweet date juice on a winter morning is a tradition of rural Bengal. So, like every year, the gachhis of Meherpur are trimming the date trees to collect date juice. The juice will be collected after a few days, and molasses will be made from it.
There is no commercial date orchard in Meherpur. Date juice is usually collected from the trees found on the pond banks and the backyards of almost every village home in the district.
Besides taking as a drink, various types of cakes are made with date juice.
However, brick kiln owners are taking away date trees from many places to use those as firewood in their kilns. So, the number of date trees has been reduced, for which many gachhis became unemployed here.
Narayan Gachhi of Jugirgofa Village in Gangni Upazila said, even five years back there were at least one thousand date trees here. But now the number has decreased as many have sold the trees to the kiln owners.
He also said, earlier in the winter, he used to earn Tk 10 to 15 thousand selling date juice. But, now the income has decreased as there are fewer trees. Many people buy juice and sell it in the villages to run their families. Besides, many of them make molasses and sell these in the market.




Haran Gachhi of Shimultala Village said each tree is leased at Tk 150 to 200. It is quite profitable. While collecting juice, special care should be taken that no bird eats the juice. Many times thieves steal the juice.
Ramzan Ali, a lecturer of Bangla department at Gangni Women's College, said the brick kiln owners are taking away the date trees. So, the number of date trees is being reduced, and people are forgetting the taste of sweet date juice.
Sumon, a molasses trader at Bamandi Bazaar, said the region is famous for producing molasses from date juice. In the 90s, molasses would be sent to different parts of the country after meeting the local demand. But now the number of trees has decreased; so much molasses are not produced here as before.



