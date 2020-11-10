Adulterated ghee-making factory busted at Hathazari

HATHAZARI, CHATTOGRAM, Nov 9: Local administration in drive found a factory manufacturing adulterated ghee in Hathazari Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The drive was conducted at Ma Enterprise in Loharpool Bazar under Gorduara Union in the afternoon and seized 300 kilograms of adulterated ghee.

Dalda, palm oil, artificial colour and flavour and chemical were also seized during the drive.

Confirming the matter, Hathazari Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) M Ruhul Amin said the factory was also sealed off for using harmful chemicals to produce ghee.

The anti-adulteration drive will be continued, the UNO added.







