Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:50 PM
Countryside

Three found dead in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 63
Our Correspondents

Three persons were found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Mymensingh, Jashore and Gopalganj, in two days.
MYMENSINGH: Police recovered the decomposed body of a woman from a briefcase in Gouripur Upazila of the district on Monday.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 35, could not be known immediately.
Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) (Gouripur Circle) Shaker Hossain Siddiquee said locals spotted the briefcase with the body inside it under a culvert on the Mymensingh-Kishoreganj Road in Gangashram Village in the morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 10am and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the ASP added.
JASHORE: Police recovered the body of a farmer from a paddy field in Chowgacha Upazila of the district early Monday.
The deceased was identified as Pikul Hossain, 32, son of Sakhawat Hossain, a resident of Dakshin Koyarpara Village under Sadar Union in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Pikul went to the paddy field on Sunday noon, but did not return.
Later, his family members found his body at the paddy field at around 10pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body at around 12:30am and sent it to Jashore 250-bed General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The deceased father lodged a murder case accusing Shariful, Ariful, Saddam and unnamed three to four more persons with Chowgacha Police Station (PS) in this connection. Officer-in-Charge of the PS Rifat Khan Razib confirmed the incidents adding that, the body bore several injury marks.
GOPALGANJ: Police recovered the body of an unknown man from Sadar Upazila of the district early Sunday.
Bhanga Highway PS's Ghonapara Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Moloy Roy said locals saw the body beside the Gopalganj Road in Bedgram area about 6:30am and informed police.
Later, police recovered the body and sent it to Gopalganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
It is suspected that he might have been killed after being hit by a vehicle as injury marks were found on the body, the SI added.


