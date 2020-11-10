40 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Nov 9: Some 40 more people have contracted coronavirus in five districts of the division in the last 24 hours.

With this, the total number of virus cases rose to 21,311 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Gopendra Nath Acharya confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

Of the newly infected people, 20 are in Bogura, 12 in Rajshahi, four in Naogaon, three in Natore and one in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected, 19,997 people have, so far, recovered from the virus while 321 died of it in the division till Saturday morning.







