Pregnant woman dies from negligence in Daulatpur clinic





Deceased Ramani Khatun, 20, was the wife of Md Bacchu Mandol, a resident of Sadipur Begunbaria Village.

Locals and the deceased's family members said Ramani was admitted to Biswas Clinic and Sono Diagnostic Centre in the upazila at around 3am on in a critical condition.

As any physicians did not come to the clinic till 8am, the condition of Ramani Khatun deteriorated further.

Later, a physician came and started treatment; but by this time, the woman died.

Following this, the local administration conducted a drive there at noon, and closed the clinic temporarily as its authority could not show legal papers.

Assistant Commissioner (Land) Azgar Ali said the clinic will be opened if legal papers are shown to the administration.

Officer-in-Charge of Daulatpur Police Station Zohurul Alam said the body was sent to a local hospital morgue for an autopsy.















