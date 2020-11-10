

Musa Khan River drying out at Bagatipara

In the last month, the river was full of water. With the rising water level in the Boral River for heavy rainfall, the river became swelled fully. This is the branch of Boral. Its mouth has dried.

Over the time, unplanned sluice gate raising and diminishing flow of the Padma River, the Boral River lost its glory. With it, Musa Khan River also lost its glory.

Several years back, that river was dredged. But it did not work.

For the river drying in the beginning of Kartik, farmers in the locality are apprehending irrigation crisis in the dry season.

The Boral is the branch river of the Padma. The origin of it is Charghat area in Rajshahi. In a snake form, it has got met to the Jamuna River via Bagha, Bagatipara, Baraigram upazilas, and Pabna and Sirajganj districts.

Musa Khan's origin is at Trimohania adjacent to Jamnagar Police Camp crossing in the Bagatipara Upazila.

Its flowing style is like the Boral's. Via Hapania, Umargari, Jagirpara, Karamdoushi, Joyrampur Pirgachha, Jalmalia and Madhukhali, it has met Atrai River in the Naldanga point.

Several years back, the youthfulness of the Musa Khan was tendering.

Then, in the rainy season, it would be brimmed of water with strong current. Salinity-blended water would enter localities bursting banks. Farmers would cultivate crops in the salinity-strewn fertile lands along its both banks.

Fishermen would catch fishes in the river for the whole year; their families were running usually.

Also big sailed boats would be operated through this river in different areas carrying commodities. Boat race would be held as well in the river. Teenagers would play swimming.

Now it has been in the ebbing.

Usually, the Musa Khan River gets filled of water by a half. This water is provided by Boral. Besides, water from different fields and canals get into it. After the rainy season, the water gets receding to Boral. But this year, it witnessed a different experience. The river got watered fully. But in one month, it turned waterless with Boral receding.

In 2010-11 fiscal year, 6.5 kilometres of the Musa Khan ranging from the origin to Pirgachha cremation station was dredged at about Tk 95 lakh. But it did not bring any benefit.

Most portion of the bottom of the river has got filled.

At present, there are waters in some ditches. But the mouth of the origin is fully waterless.

A school teacher of Karamdoushi Village Nurul Islam said, life was returned to the Musa Khan River after the dredging. But due to severe flooding, it got filled with increased salinity.

Chairman of Jamnagar Union Abdul Kuddus said, after the dredging, the mouth of the Musa Khan River has been filled again due to salinity. In other parts, less or more water remains stranded in some parts. To bring back the lost glory of it, Boral will be dredged firstly, he observed. "If there is water in Boral, there will be water in Musa Khan," he added.















