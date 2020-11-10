Housewife raped in Narsingdi

NARSINGDI, Nov 9: A housewife was allegedly raped by brother of a local ccouncillor in Polash Upazila of the district.

The victim lodged a case accusing Pappu Khandaker with Polash Police Station (PS) on Saturday night in this connection.

Accused Pappu Khandaker is the brother of Ward No. 2 Councillor Alam Khandaker in Ghorashal Municipality.

Police and the victim's family sources said Pappu raped the wife of his driver on October 26.

Later, the victim along with her husband lodged the case accusing Pappu and his associate Shahadat.

Following this, the victim was sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for medical test.

Polash PS Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter adding that, police are trying to arrest the accused.







