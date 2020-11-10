Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:50 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Countryside

Housewife raped in Narsingdi

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Our Correspondent

NARSINGDI, Nov 9: A housewife was allegedly raped by brother of a local ccouncillor in Polash Upazila of the district.
The victim lodged a case accusing Pappu Khandaker with Polash Police Station (PS) on Saturday night in this connection.
Accused Pappu Khandaker is the brother of Ward No. 2 Councillor Alam Khandaker in Ghorashal Municipality.
Police and the victim's family sources said Pappu raped the wife of his driver on October 26.
Later, the victim along with her husband lodged the case accusing Pappu and his associate Shahadat.
Following this, the victim was sent to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital for medical test.
Polash PS Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) Md Humayun Kabir confirmed the matter adding that, police are trying to arrest the accused.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Date juice extractors busy in Meherpur
Adulterated ghee-making factory busted at Hathazari
Three found dead in three districts
40 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Pregnant woman dies from negligence in Daulatpur clinic
Musa Khan River drying out at Bagatipara
Housewife raped in Narsingdi
Youths work voluntarily to make road at Kalkini


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft