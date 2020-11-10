

Youths work voluntarily to make road at Kalkini

Without waiting for government allocation, they are doing the work. Locals praised them for this initiative.

This road connects Kalkini with Sadar Upazila. People of several villages use the road regularly. It is a deplorable road with breaks at different points. In some points, it is level with roadside paddy fields. A little rain causes hazardous condition on the road.

As a result, more than 1,500 people have to suffer. Patients, students, old men and women are suffering most.

Chief Advisor of the organisation Anwar Hossen said the affected villagers had urged the local public representatives to develop the road, but all remained deaf to it. Later, members of the organisation took the initiative to develop the road voluntarily.

Zila Parishad Member Abdullah Al Mamun thanked the initiators and the workers for developing the road witty their money and labour.



















