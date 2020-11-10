



PIROJPUR: Abdul Awal Gazi, district correspondent of the Daily Sangram and former assistant professor of Islamic Studies Department at Kawkhali Government College, died at a private hospital in Dhaka on Sunday morning. He was 60.

He had been suffering from diabetics, high blood pressure and other complications.

He was buried at his family graveyard in Beeldumuria Village of Nazirpur Upazila in the district. He left wife, daughters, sons and a host of relatives behind to mourn his death.



Shamsul Alam

DHAMOIRHAT, NAOGAON: Shamsul Alam, head teacher of Altadighi Government Primary School in Dhamoirhat Upazila of the district, died of heart disease on Friday afternoon. He was 55.

His namaz-e-janaja was held after Juhr Prayer on Saturday.

Later, he was buried at his family graveyard in Boro Chakgopal area. He left his wife, three daughters, six brothers and many well-wishers behind to mourn his death.















