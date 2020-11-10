Three killed, 21 injured in separate road mishaps





RAJSHAHI: A police constable was killed in a road accident in Motihar Police Station (PS) area of the city on Monday morning.

The deceased was identified as Moazzem Hossain, 50. He was posted in Belpukur PS under Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP).

RMP Additional Commissioner Golam Ruhul Kuddus said a sand-laden truck hit a motorcycle carrying Moazzem Hossain in Chouddapai area under Motihar PS at around 10:30am, leaving him seriously injured.

Locals rushed him to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

A case was filed with Motihar PS in this connection, the official added.

BHALUKA, MYMENISINGH: Two brothers were killed and another was injured in a road accident in Bhaluka Upazila of the district on Sunday dawn.

The deceased were identified as Moniruzzaman, 33, and Jubaidul Islam, 30, sons of Nur Islam of Sadar Upazila in Sherpur.

Police sources said a pickup-van carrying three persons hit a truck from the back after losing its control over the steering in Dhalibari intersection area at Seed Store Bazar on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway at dawn, for which the trio were critically injured.

The injured were rushed to Bhaluka Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Moniruzzaman and Jubaidul dead.

Bhaluka Highway Police Outpost In-Charge Taimur Ali confirmed the incident adding that, the bodies were handed over to the deceased's family members.

MADARIPUR: At least 20 people were injured in a road accident in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon.

Local sources said a passenger-laden bus was collided head-on with a pickup-van in Ghataok Char area on the Dhaka-Barisal Highway at noon, leaving 20 passengers of the bus injured.

The injured were taken to Madaripur Sadar Hospital.















