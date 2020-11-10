Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Countryside

Malta plants dying from disease in Rajshahi

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 94
Our Correspondent

Malta plants dying from disease in Rajshahi

Malta plants dying from disease in Rajshahi

RAJSHAHI, Nov 9: Malta plants in different orchards of the district are dying from disease that turns malta leaves yellow.
Once, paddy would be farmed in the Barind region by irrigating with underground water. Due to much pressure on this water, its layers started going down. In this situation, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) initiated crop diversification. They encouraged farmers to cultivate crops requiring less water.
The changed farming was started with new crops. Of these, guava made the largest spread. Then came malta.
In the last three years, malta farming became prominent in Rajshahi with cultivation of the fruit in 148 hectares of land. But due to dying of plants, many growers suffered loss.
Agriculture officials said, malta farming requires special care. Its farming is not easy as mango.
Three years back, Godagari Upazila Agriculture Office gave malta saplings to a grower Merazul Islam, 55, of Jamdaha Village. He planted 70 saplings in 15-katha land. But all the plants died.
Merazul's son Rakibul Islam said fruits appeared in malta plants after one year. But with leaves getting yellowish, the plants died. So, fearing more damages, they closed their malta orchard.
In 2017, 300 farmers got BARI-1 variety of malta saplings for planting in demonstration plots. Now plants exist in some of these gardens and others suffered extinction. The dangerous aspect is that they got prompted by seeing videos on the farming on YouTube.
About 1,000 growers have cultivated malta in the district. The largest Malta orchard in Rajshahi belongs to Abhijit Guha, 52, of Kedur crossing in the city. He is a school teacher. He was inspired by seeing malta farming on YouTube. Accompanying few others, he cultivated malta in about 150-bigha land in Bamnoil of Godagari Upazila and Chanduria of Tanore Upazila. So far, he has invested about Tk 70 lakh. His plants are one year and eight months old.
Now, 25 per cent plants in his gardens have turned yellowish. The plants bearing the yellow leaves are just dying. He is now moving from northern to southern regions to see the situation of malta farming.
Abhijit said, "I went to different departments. I followed their advice. But it is not working to check the disease."
Department of Agriculture (DoA) gave malta saplings to grower Nuruzzaman of Ronhat area in Paba Upazila. He planted 194 saplings in one and a half bighas of land. Of these, 140 have been infected; leaves are becoming yellowish and branches are dying. The infected plants are giving small and stunted fruits. A recent visit to his garden found only 50 plants alive.
Grower Manzur Rahman of Bamnoil area in Godagari cultivated malta in 12-bigha land. He reported that his five per cent plants have been infected. But, after observing the garden, most of the plants were found infected.
It was known that another grower Sarikul of Kamolapur area in Godagari has burnt his malta orchard.
Godagari Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said, "There is treatment for this disease in malta. We are giving advice to the growers. Those who have followed advice could save their orchards."
Deputy Director of Rajshahi DAE Shamsul Haque said, "I know that malta plants are dying. I have informed it to the Agriculture Research Institute."
He also said the soil and weather of Panchagarh is most suitable for malta. But this disease has also appeared here. Malta is not like paddy, jute or mango. It requires special care.
At present, malta is selling at Tk 100 to 150 per kg in Rajshahi markets. It is not neither so sweet nor so sour. Despite looking green, its demand has increased manifold amid corona situation. But, with the destruction of orchards, malta supply to the market is declining gradually.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Date juice extractors busy in Meherpur
Adulterated ghee-making factory busted at Hathazari
Three found dead in three districts
40 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Pregnant woman dies from negligence in Daulatpur clinic
Musa Khan River drying out at Bagatipara
Housewife raped in Narsingdi
Youths work voluntarily to make road at Kalkini


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft