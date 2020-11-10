

Malta plants dying from disease in Rajshahi

Once, paddy would be farmed in the Barind region by irrigating with underground water. Due to much pressure on this water, its layers started going down. In this situation, Department of Agricultural Extension (DAE) initiated crop diversification. They encouraged farmers to cultivate crops requiring less water.

The changed farming was started with new crops. Of these, guava made the largest spread. Then came malta.

In the last three years, malta farming became prominent in Rajshahi with cultivation of the fruit in 148 hectares of land. But due to dying of plants, many growers suffered loss.

Agriculture officials said, malta farming requires special care. Its farming is not easy as mango.

Three years back, Godagari Upazila Agriculture Office gave malta saplings to a grower Merazul Islam, 55, of Jamdaha Village. He planted 70 saplings in 15-katha land. But all the plants died.

Merazul's son Rakibul Islam said fruits appeared in malta plants after one year. But with leaves getting yellowish, the plants died. So, fearing more damages, they closed their malta orchard.

In 2017, 300 farmers got BARI-1 variety of malta saplings for planting in demonstration plots. Now plants exist in some of these gardens and others suffered extinction. The dangerous aspect is that they got prompted by seeing videos on the farming on YouTube.

About 1,000 growers have cultivated malta in the district. The largest Malta orchard in Rajshahi belongs to Abhijit Guha, 52, of Kedur crossing in the city. He is a school teacher. He was inspired by seeing malta farming on YouTube. Accompanying few others, he cultivated malta in about 150-bigha land in Bamnoil of Godagari Upazila and Chanduria of Tanore Upazila. So far, he has invested about Tk 70 lakh. His plants are one year and eight months old.

Now, 25 per cent plants in his gardens have turned yellowish. The plants bearing the yellow leaves are just dying. He is now moving from northern to southern regions to see the situation of malta farming.

Abhijit said, "I went to different departments. I followed their advice. But it is not working to check the disease."

Department of Agriculture (DoA) gave malta saplings to grower Nuruzzaman of Ronhat area in Paba Upazila. He planted 194 saplings in one and a half bighas of land. Of these, 140 have been infected; leaves are becoming yellowish and branches are dying. The infected plants are giving small and stunted fruits. A recent visit to his garden found only 50 plants alive.

Grower Manzur Rahman of Bamnoil area in Godagari cultivated malta in 12-bigha land. He reported that his five per cent plants have been infected. But, after observing the garden, most of the plants were found infected.

It was known that another grower Sarikul of Kamolapur area in Godagari has burnt his malta orchard.

Godagari Upazila Agriculture Officer Shafiqul Islam said, "There is treatment for this disease in malta. We are giving advice to the growers. Those who have followed advice could save their orchards."

Deputy Director of Rajshahi DAE Shamsul Haque said, "I know that malta plants are dying. I have informed it to the Agriculture Research Institute."

He also said the soil and weather of Panchagarh is most suitable for malta. But this disease has also appeared here. Malta is not like paddy, jute or mango. It requires special care.

At present, malta is selling at Tk 100 to 150 per kg in Rajshahi markets. It is not neither so sweet nor so sour. Despite looking green, its demand has increased manifold amid corona situation. But, with the destruction of orchards, malta supply to the market is declining gradually.















