Three minors drown in three districts





KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.

The deceased was identified as Tamanna Akhter, 3, daughter of Md Jafar of Char Falkan area in the upazila.

Local sources said Tamanna fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening while her family members were unaware of it.

Later, her floating body was recovered from the pond.

Char Falkon Union Parishad Chairman Hazi Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident.

DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Fahim, 8, a third grader at Kobakhali Government Primary School.

He was the son of Mohammad Ali of South Milonpur area in the upazila.

Local sources said Fahim fell in a pond near Jalalabad Jame Mosque when he was playing on its bank in the morning.

His friends spotted the floating body after few hours.

Fahim was declared dead at Dighinala Health Complex.

MANIKGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Ghior Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.

Deceased Nusrat, 2, was the daughter of Md Solaiman of Baniajuri Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father said Nusrat fell in a pond near their house in the afternoon.

Later, she was rescued and taken to Munnu Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.















