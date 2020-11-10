Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Countryside

Three minors drown in three districts

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108
Our Correspondents

Three minor children drowned in separate incidents in three districts- Laxmipur, Khagrachhari and Manikganj, in two days.
KAMALNAGAR, LAXMIPUR: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Kamalnagar Upazila of the district on Sunday evening.
The deceased was identified as Tamanna Akhter, 3, daughter of Md Jafar of Char Falkan area in the upazila.
Local sources said Tamanna fell in a pond nearby the house in the evening while her family members were unaware   of it.
Later, her floating body was recovered from the pond.
Char Falkon Union Parishad Chairman Hazi Harunur Rashid confirmed the incident.
DIGHINALA, KHAGRACHHARI: A minor boy drowned in a pond in Dighinala Upazila of the district on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Fahim, 8, a third grader at Kobakhali Government Primary School.
He was the son of Mohammad Ali of South Milonpur area in the upazila.
Local sources said Fahim fell in a pond near Jalalabad Jame Mosque when he was playing on its bank in the morning.
His friends spotted the floating body after few hours.
Fahim was declared dead at Dighinala Health Complex.
MANIKGANJ: A minor girl drowned in a pond in Ghior Upazila of the district on Saturday afternoon.
Deceased Nusrat, 2, was the daughter of Md Solaiman of Baniajuri Village in the upazila.
The deceased's father said Nusrat fell in a pond near their house in the afternoon.
Later, she was rescued and taken to Munnu Medical College Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared her dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Date juice extractors busy in Meherpur
Adulterated ghee-making factory busted at Hathazari
Three found dead in three districts
40 more people contract corona in Rajshahi Division
Pregnant woman dies from negligence in Daulatpur clinic
Musa Khan River drying out at Bagatipara
Housewife raped in Narsingdi
Youths work voluntarily to make road at Kalkini


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft