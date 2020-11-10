Over a dozen killed in DRC

BENI, Nov 9: More than a dozen people have been killed in two attacks near Beni in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo that were blamed on the Islamist ADF group, local sources said on Sunday.

Late Saturday, an initial assault killed seven people, territorial administrator Donat Kibwana told an AFP correspondent, adding that "the attack took place at 11:00 pm and it was the ADF", which originated in the 1990s as an Ugandan Muslim rebel group. Kibwana said the toll was still provisional and that the attack occurred at a town called Kisima.

A second assault took place early Sunday near Oicha, which is in the same region as Beni, where the local authority and other sources said six people had died. -AFP