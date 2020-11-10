Video
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
Lawmakers threaten resignation

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

HONG KONG, Nov 9: Pro-democracy lawmakers in Hong Kong's legislature will resign "en masse" if Beijing's top law-making committee moves to disqualify four of their colleagues for violating the semi-autonomous city's Basic Law, the convener of the bloc said on Monday.
The threat came ahead of a meeting of one of China's top law-making bodies, with Hong Kong media reporting that it was considering disqualifying four of the semi-autonomous city's legislators.
Hong Kong's democracy camp has been under sustained attack since Beijing imposed a sweeping national security law in response to huge and often violent protests last year, including political disqualifications, arrests for social media posts and activists fleeing overseas.    -AFP


