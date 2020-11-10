Eta makes landfall in Florida





At least 200 people are dead or missing after Eta -- initially classified as a hurricane -- ripped through Nicaragua, Guatemala, and Honduras, causing flooding and landslides.

But by the time the storm made landfall on the tip of Florida, it had weakened with the US National Hurricane Centre downgrading its earlier warnings.

Eta was still bringing "strong winds, heavy rains, and dangerous storm surge" over portions of southern Florida and the Florida Keys, the NHC said in its latest 0900 GMT advisory.

The storm made landfall at 11:00 pm (0400 GMT) in Lower Matecumbe Key in the Florida Keys, the NHC said earlier, adding the "strong tropical storm" was blowing maximum sustained winds of 65 miles (100 kilometres) per hour. -AFP















