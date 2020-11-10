Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Foreign News

Italy virus situation ‘out of control’: Expert

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 53

ROME, Nov 9: A leading health expert warned on Monday that the coronavirus situation in Italy is "largely out of control", as doctors called for a new national lockdown to counter a surge in cases.
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte's government last week imposed a countrywide night curfew as well as tougher measures in four regions, where most shops, bars and restaurants were closed and residents' movements restricted.
But a surge in cases and growing numbers of hospitalisations across the country -- the first in Europe to be hit by coronavirus earlier this year -- are straining health services and have prompted demands for tougher action.
"I am afraid there is no doubt that the situation is largely out of control," Massimo Galli, the head of the infectious diseases department at Milan's renowned Sacco hospital, told RAI television.
"Other illnesses don't go on strike because Covid exists and we have to get organised... otherwise the pandemic will end up doing damage that goes beyond the already very sad number of deaths," he added.
An economically-punishing national lockdown helped stop the spread of the virus earlier this year, but as in other parts of Europe, cases are rapidly rising once again.
More than 41,000 people have died so far in Italy, with more than 935,000 cases.
At the end of last week, around 450 virus deaths were recorded each day, with more than 30,000 new daily cases.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Over a dozen killed in DRC
Lawmakers threaten resignation
Eta makes landfall in Florida
Italy virus situation ‘out of control’: Expert
Biden win to change US-North Korea dynamic
Biden may ‘change course’ on Iran, but obstacles abound
Germany to stand ‘side by side’ with US on global problems: Merkel
UK, EU resume crunch Brexit talks in London


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft