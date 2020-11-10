Video
Home Foreign News

Biden to name virus team as worldwide cases top 50m

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69

President-elect Joe Biden (C) leaves St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, Delaware on November 8. Media outlets worldwide hailed Joe Biden's defeat of Donald Trump in the US presidential election, but attention quickly turned to the consequences for US policy. The international press also focused on the feat of Kamala Harris, Biden's running mate who will become the United States' first female, and first Black, vice president. photo : AFP

WASHINGTON, Nov 9: The global tally of people infected by the coronavirus shot past 50 million on Monday, as United States President-elect Joe Biden geared up to name the scientists who will lead the country's response to its disastrous outbreak.
The incoming leader made the pledge in his first speech since being projected as the winner of the presidential election, signalling he plans to prioritize the pandemic from the outset.
Covid-19 has left more than 237,000 people dead in the US and is surging across the country, which last week voted out Donald Trump in a nail biting poll.
"On Monday I will name a group of leading scientists and experts as transition advisers to help take the Biden-Harris plan and convert it into an actual blueprint that will start on January 20, 2021," Biden told supporters, referring to the day he will be sworn in as commander-in-chief and get the keys to the White House.
"The team being assembled will meet these challenges on Day One," his new transition website said.
According to a Johns Hopkins University tracker, the number of cases in the US is nearing 10 million and shows no sign of slowing, despite Trump's claim the world's biggest economy is "rounding the corner."
The raging pandemic -- which first emerged in central China almost a year ago -- did not deter voters in Myanmar, where excited crowds bunched together in their eagerness to cast their       ballots.
Hundreds of die-hard supporters ignored warnings and gathered in a premature celebration, dancing, singing and waving flags outside the Yangon headquarters of Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD).
"We'll happily go to hospital for an NLD victory!" 25-year-old Thazin Swe said, as she hailed Aung San Suu Kyi's likely win.
Schoolteacher Hnin Wut Yee, 23, said she had "concerns" about the lack of social distancing, adding: "We're all watching each other with suspicion."
Cases of the coronavirus in Myanmar have spiralled upwards in recent months, sending swathes of the country into lockdown and forcing campaigns online, where hate speech between rival factions has   festered.    -AFP


