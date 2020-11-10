Video
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:48 PM
Sports

Mo Farah takes a break from running as he bids for TV crown

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 50

LONDON, NOV 9: Mo Farah is temporarily hanging up his running shoes to take part in British TV reality show "I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!", raising questions over his preparations for next year's Olympics.




The four-time Olympic champion will reportedly be paid an appearance fee of 300,000 pounds ($395,000) to compete against nine other well-known figures in a contest for the title of King or Queen of the Castle.
The ITV show, which starts on November 15, will be staged at Gwrych Castle in Wales rather than its usual location in the Australian jungle due to coronavirus restrictions.
Farah, 37, who is aiming to run the 10,000 metres in next year's delayed Tokyo Games, said he hopes to show the British viewing public a different side of himself.
"I know a lot of people will be surprised as they don't see me in that way. They associate me with running and winning but nothing other than that. "And my kids have been on at me too, saying 'I can't see you doing that dad', but I want to give it a go, I want to have fun in the camp."    -AFP




