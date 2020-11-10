Video
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Sports

Spurs collapse against West Ham changed mindset

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 47

LONDON, NOV 9: Jose Mourinho says the pain of Tottenham's late collapse against West Ham has changed the way his side play as they eye a Premier League title challenge.
Tottenham briefly sat top of the Premier League after a 1-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Sunday before being dislodged by Leicester later in the afternoon.
The hard-fought manner of the victory, secured when Harry Kane scored his 150th Premier League goal in the final moments, contrasted sharply with the way Tottenham were playing earlier in the season.
Mourinho's team were cutting teams open and scoring freely, including a 6-1 demolition of Manchester United, before squandering a 3-0 lead at home to West Ham, who scored three late goals to grab a point.
Tottenham have not taken as many risks since that wake-up call, grinding out a 1-0 win at Burnley and a 2-1 victory against Brighton, which was followed by the late victory at West Brom. Asked about the impact of the West Ham game, Mourinho said: "We felt the pain against West Ham and since then strategically the team is behaving in a different way.    -AFP


