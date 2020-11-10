

Our focus on Nepal matches now: Jamie Day

If the qualifier resumes at the end of this year, Bangladesh will have to face 2022 World Cup hosts Qatar then. Bangladesh suffered a 2-0 defeat against Qatar on the 10th of October in 2019 in Dhaka. The red and green outfits were previously scheduled to meet the Qatar boys in the away match on 13 October this year yet it was postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Although there is no certain information regarding resumption of the qualifier, the fans are talking about the teams' fitness and preparation for the matches. In reality, Bangladesh boys are only trying to recommence their international mission with the Nepal series and other than that they are not thinking about anything else.

Coach Jamie during the team's practice on Monday says that their focus is solely on Nepal matches. However, he says, "The two friendlies would be a good preparation for the boys before playing the away match against Qatar."

He adds that if the Qatar match takes place then the Nepal matches would help them prepare for that.

"Qatar match will be a tough one for us and we are getting enough time to get prepared for the match. I hope we will be able to play a few more matches before the Qatar match."

But the coach think focusing on the immediate series is vital.















