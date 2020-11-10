Kohli given 'paternity leave' for three Australia Tests





But the Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced Monday that another key batsman, Rohit Sharma, has been added back to the Test squad despite his injury worries.

Kohli, 32, and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January and the team captain has been given special dispensation to be present.

India leave for Australia this week and the BCCI said Kohli told them in October that he would return after the first Test ends in Adelaide on December 21. "The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain," said a board statement which also confirmed his return date. -BSS















NEW DELHI, NOV 9: India captain Virat Kohli has been granted "paternity leave" to miss three of the country's four Tests in Australia starting in December.But the Board of Control for Cricket in India also announced Monday that another key batsman, Rohit Sharma, has been added back to the Test squad despite his injury worries.Kohli, 32, and his Bollywood actress wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child in January and the team captain has been given special dispensation to be present.India leave for Australia this week and the BCCI said Kohli told them in October that he would return after the first Test ends in Adelaide on December 21. "The BCCI has granted paternity leave to the Indian captain," said a board statement which also confirmed his return date. -BSS