Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:47 PM
Chief Selector, Trainer pleased with player's fitness

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90
Sports Reporter

(File Photo) Former national team captain Mohammed Ashraful, Suhrawardi Shuva and Naeem Islam take part in the beep (fitness) test at BCB Indoor Gymnasium in Mirpur.

Cricketer's fitness level impressed BCB's Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu and trainer Trevor Lee. They expressed their satisfaction to journalists on Monday after beep tests of the day.
BCB set 11 out of 14 as the standard to declare a player qualified in fitness test. Nihad Uz-Zaman scored 13.4 as the fittest cricket among those who had taken part on Monday's test. Pinak Ghosh and Robiul Islam Robi managed to score 13 while Junaid Siddiqui scored 12.7 at his 33. Besides, senior cricketers Mohammad Ashraful, Shahriar Nafees, Jahirul Islam Omi and Forhad Reza did well. Forhad scored 12.5, Jahirul 12, and Ashraful 11.4 Nafees also achieved target.
Chief Selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu expressed his contentment on players' fitness level. He said, "They have done well. Ninety percent of them were able to achieve our benchmark. Hopefully fitness level of all the players' will be satisfactory.
Sixty cricketers were scheduled to attend test on Monday diving into three slots with 20 players in each slot. But 1st slot was shifted to Wednesday. Accordingly to BCB's schedule 53 cricketers will attend the tests today. It was supposed that BCB will go with YoYo test to determine players' fitness level but they finally altered their plan to go with Beep test.
Head coach Trevor Lee applauded cricketers' contemplation and efforts. He said, "I am very happy with national and HP players' mentality and fitness".
"It's been six months since I am here but I can say their efforts and questions seems yo me that they have strong determination to stay physically fit," he added.


