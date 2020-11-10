Video
Shakib in his den after one year       
Sports

Shakib in his den after one year

BCB rescheduled his beep test to Wednesday

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Sports Reporter

Shakib in his den after one year

Shakib in his den after one year

The poster boy of Bangladesh cricket Shakib Al Hasan had stepped at Home of Cricket, Mirpur on Monday after 376 days. He got one year ban from the ICC on October 29 last year that had come to an end on October 28 this year. He therefore, was not allowed to come and use the facilities here during that period.
He came to Dhaka in September to start preparation for resuming action ahead of the Sri Lanka tour which had been postponed. Shakib warmed up from his own accord but at the ground of Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Pratisthan (BKSP) not at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium. He however, returned to the USA soon after the postponement of the away series.
Shakib came at Mirpur at 8:30am though the reporting time for fitness test was at 9:00am. He met with his known faces, walked across the centre wickets and academy ground before starting gym session. Shakib didn't give beep test on Monday.
On Shakib's beep test issue BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu said, "He had started practicing today after the embargo. His fitness also will be seen but on Wednesday. Things will be done gradually, we don't want hurry".
"He is a very experienced cricketer; in fact, he is the World's best cricketer. Hopefully, he will be able to cope with everything very soon and will play well in this tournament," he stated optimistically.
BCB's fitness trainer Tushar Kanti Hawladar also confirmed that Shakib is going to sit for beep test on Wednesday. "None of Shakib and those, who were scheduled to test with him, not tested".









« PreviousNext »

