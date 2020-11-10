Chhatra Odhikar leader Sohag sent to jail





Metropolitan Magistrate Atiqul Islam passed the order, rejecting his bail prayer.

Inspector Wahiduzzaman of the Detective Branch (DB) of police, also the Investigation Officer (IO) of the case, produced him in the court after a three-day remand.

On November 4, Nazmul was placed on a three-day remand by another court.









A team of the Detective Branch (DB) of police arrested Sohag from Roy Saheb Bazar area in Old Dhaka on November 3 on charge of raping a DU student.

The victim filed the case with Kotwali Police Station against six people, including former DUCSU Vice President (VP) Nurul Haque Nur, Nazmul Hasan Sohag and four other parishad leaders, on September 21 under the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act.

The 22-year-old student alleged that she was cheated over false promise of marriage on January 3 in 2020.

