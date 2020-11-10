Video
Home Back Page

ICT grants conditional bail to 2 war criminals on health grounds

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 66
Staff Correspondent

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) on Monday granted bail to two war crimes suspects, Daud Sheikh and Md Abdur Rashid Mia, considering their health conditions.
The suspects are Daud Sheikh, 65, of village Naoa under Lohagara in Narail, and Md Abdur Rashid Mia, 70, of village Kola Purbapara under Sadarupazila in Jhenaidah,
According to the bail conditions, the duo would have to stay at the addresses in Dhaka submitted to the court, they were not allowed to contact any witness in the cases and would have to appear before the court on every scheduled day.
A two-member bench headed by Justice Md Shahinur Islam passed the order after hearing the prosecution and defence sides on Monday.
Adv Abdus Sattar Palwan represented the accused while Prosecutor Razia Sultana Chaman stood for the State.
Prosecutor Razia Sultana Chaman told the media Daud Sheikh received bail till December 2 while Md Abdur Rashid Mia got bail until December 15 on health grounds.
The ICT, on July 27 in 2017 finalised its investigation report against Daud Sheikh and on November 24 last year finalised the report against Md Abdur Rashid Mia.
Both committed war crimes including abduction and torture during the  Liberation War in 1971.


