The regimental colour handover ceremony of four units of Bangladesh Army was held at 11 Infantry Division of Bogura Cantonment on Monday.GOC Artdock Lt Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed was present as chief guest in the ceremony held at the Shaheed Lt Badiuzzaman Pared Ground, according to ISPR.