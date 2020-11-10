Raakin wins ‘Bronze Award’ in Queen’s C’wealth  Essay contest

Video
Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh's Raakin has won the "Bronze Award" in this year's Queen's Commonwealth Essay Competition.
Saied Muhammad Raakin Saleh is a fourth-grader at Scholastica school. He joined the junior category of the competition under the theme "My Planet, My Place."
This year 13,000 students participated from nearly all Commonwealth nations and 130 judges from across the region undertook a rigorous process to pick the winners.
The Duchess of Cornwall Camilla launched the competition in New Zealand's Christchurch on the theme "Climate Action and the Commonwealth."
This year's final judging panel consisted of journalist Matthew Parris, poet Suli Breaks, and author Zalika Reid-Benta.
    -UNB







 


