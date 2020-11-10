Video
Lawyer Sans Passing Bar Exam

Appeal filed seeking stay of HC verdict

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 93
Staff Correspondent

A petition on Monday was filed with the Appellate Division of the Supreme Court seeking stay on a High Court (HC) verdict that rejected rule issued earlier questioning Bangladesh Bar Council's role in enrolling a law graduate to practice law in the HC.
The petition prayed to the chamber judge court of the Appellate Division to stay the HC verdict that also issued contempt of court rule against two Supreme Court lawyers and summoned them to appear before the HC bench November 16 to place their explanations on this issue.
Supreme Court lawyer Barrister Anik R Haque filed the petition with the Appellate Division on Monday. The chamber judge might hold hearing on the petition in this week.
Earlier on Sunday, a HC bench rejected a rule that was issued on a writ petition challenging a gazette that allowed Md Jumman Siddiqui, a HC judge's son as practitioner despite failing his bar exams.
The court also issued a contempt of court rule against Syed Sayedul Haque Suman and Ishrat Hasanwho allegedly post derogatory comments on the judiciary on their Facebook pages. In the rule, the court asked the lawyers to explain why contempt of court proceedings should not be initiated against them.
At the same time, the HC summoned Sayedul Haque Suman and Ishrat Hasan and asked them to appear before it on November 16 to place their explanations on this issue.
The court also fined them TK100 for wasting time of the court by filing a writ petition
The virtual HC bench of Justice Gobinda Chandra Tagore and Justice Mohammad Ullah passed the order after disposing of a rule over the matter.
Besides, the HC dismissed a rule issued earlier by another HC bench on the gazette notification that allowed Md Jumman Siddiqui, a HC judge's son, to practice at the SC despite failing the bar exams.
Rejecting the rule, the HC, declared that the gazette was issued legally.


