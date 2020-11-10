Video
Rights group cries foul as Myanmar polls held sans Rohingyas

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Diplomatic Correspondent

Human rights groups and other election observers have raised serious concerns about Myanmar's elections including the disenfranchisement of ethnic minority voters, most notably the Rohingyas.
"A core principle of elections under international law is universal and equal suffrage and that is not what took place yesterday," said Ismail Wolff, Regional Director of Fortify Rights, a release said on Monday.
The international community must unequivocally condemn the disenfranchisement of Rohingyas and other ethnic nationalities or risk paving the path for future violations, he said.
"International community should condemn the mass disenfranchisement of Rohingyas in Myanmar's national elections held on November 8 as monitors also raised questions about the impartiality of the Union Election Commission (UEC) and rulings that censored opposition political parties and facilitated the disenfranchisement of voters based on their ethnic and religious identity," it added.
Governments in the region and around the world must urgently step up efforts for international accountability and ensure the root causes of the Rohingya genocide are addressed and refugees are able to return to their homes in a safe, dignified and voluntary manner, it added.
Other concerns include the government's continued crackdown on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, including the arbitrary arrest and detention of civil society actors and activists, Fortify Rights said.
Myanmar's constitution continues to reserve 25 per cent of seats in the parliament for unelected military officials and grants the military control of key government ministries in contravention of democratic norms.  
Following decades of authoritarian military rule, the international community mostly lauded Myanmar's elections in 2015 as a formative step towards democratization and restoration of human rights despite the disenfranchisement of hundreds of thousands of ethnic Rohingya voters.  
Five years on, the Rohingyas suffered genocide and crimes against humanity and the National League for Democracy (NLD) government continues to imprison human rights defenders while also failing to reform key institutions, including the military and judiciary.
The NLD government also failed to advance peace-building in restive ethnic states mired in decades-long civil war.


