Dissatisfaction among BB officials over election duty

Officials of Bangladesh Bank (BB) are unhappy following the decision of the Election Commission to appoint them to lower posts in the Dhaka -18 by-polls slated for November 12.

Assistant directors of BB are usually appointed as presiding officer in the polls but this time they were appointed as assistant presiding officer in the by-polls.

Talking to the Daily Observer on Monday, some officials criticized the EC's appointment saying that the assistant directors (Grade 9) of BB were appointed as presiding officers during the last Dhaka City Corporation polls.

But they were this time appointed to the lower post in the upcoming by polls in Dhaka-18. Primary school teacher and Bangladesh Bank senior caretakers are usually appointed as polling officer.







