Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:46 PM
320-km Dhaka-Ctg rail line to be made dual track by June 2022

70 PC work on Akhaura-Laksam double-track completed

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM, Nov 9: The 320-km-long Dhaka-Chattogram railway line, one of the most significant rail lines in the country, is expected to be made dual track by June 2022.
Talking to the Daily Observer, Engineer Ramjan Ali, project director of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project on Dhaka- Chattogram route, said more than 70 per cent of the construction work has so far been completed.
Besides, construction of a total of 13 bridges among the 24 bridges has been completed while the construction of other bridges is going on in full swing, Ramjan Ali said.
He also said that the construction work of at least 60-km rail line has been completed.
The work of the project was scheduled to be completed in December 2020. But work of the project remained suspended since March 26 last due to Covid-19 pandemic. The work resumed on June 1, he said.
Following the suspension of work for two months, the progress of the project was hampered. So, it is not possible to complete the work on time.
Earlier it was scheduled to be completed by December in 2019. But, time schedule was extended to December 2020. The time has been extended further to June 2022.
Meanwhile, the construction work of the project has begun in November in 2016.
The Railway Ministry has signed the agreement with a joint venture company of China Railway group, Toma Construction and Max Infrastructure (CTM) for this project.
Besides, the government signed a deal with a consortium of five companies for the consultancy services of the 72-km Akhaura-Laksam double rail line project on Dhaka- Chattogram route.  The five companies include Dohwa Engineering Co Ltd (Korea), Korea Rail Network Authority, Oriental Consultants Global Ltd (Japan), Balaji Railroad Systems Ltd (India) and Development Design Consultants Ltd (Bangladesh).


