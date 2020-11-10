|
Trade bodies urged to ensure use of masks
Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM Count : 121
|
In a fear of second wave of novel coronavirus transmission in the country, the government has already made wearing mask mandatory for all.
But it was seen that many are not wearing masks at different important places.
In this regard, the Ministry of Commerce has requested all trade bodies and associations across the country to ensure wearing of masks by their members, officials and employees in a bid to check the spread of the second wave of Covid-19.