Banking Event

Sonali Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Md. Ataur Rahman Pradhan distributing certificates among the trainees at a concluding ceremony of 3-week long "Foundation Course for Newly Appointed Senior Officers " at Sonali Bank Staff College in the capital on Thursday. Sonali Bank Staff College Principal Begum Mahbuba Ahsan presided over the function while other senior officials, faculty members are also present there. photo: Bank