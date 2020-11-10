Video
Home Business

BKB disburses Tk 761cr in 42 Barishal Div UZs in FY 20

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44
Barishal Correspondent

Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) distributed Tk 761 core agri-loan among     farmers and marginalized people of 42 Upazilas of six districts in Barishal division in fiscal 2019-20
During the Covid 19 pandemic period, it has moreover disbursed more than          Tk 200 core credit at 4 percent interest among affected framers. The distribution was carried out through 129 branches in the Barishal region.
In last financial year, BKB has also recovered Tk 509 crore in arrear loan from borrowers. The recovery rate is 85 percent of the target.
BKB is has targeted to distribute Tk 1221 crore in the 2020-21 fiscal to farmers and agricultural households, according to bank's general manager of Barisal division. During July-September period, the disbursement stood at Tk 262 crore.
Arrear loan still hovers around Tk 2200 crore. BKB has already filed 3000 certificate case under PDR Act for recovery of the loan, of which over 250 cases pending at Artharin Adalat.
Concerned officials said manpower shortage at BKB is hampering its loan operation and recovery process. Out of 1600 post at Barishal division only 980 personnel are working, the rest are vacant, they said.


