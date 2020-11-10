Now clients can transfer fund from Padma Bank to bKash





There is no charge imposed on the customers for this service from bKash. With this latest bank integration, a total of 21 banks in the country are now connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash, says a press release.

The facility of instant money transfer service from banks' app or internet banking to bKash account has enabled 48 million bKash users to enjoy convenient transactions 24/7 across the country.

Since its launch in 2019, Padma Bank Limited has been working to provide 100% digital services. The fourth generation bank is committed to deliver modern banking services to almost One lakh 70 thousand customers.





































From now, customers of Padma Bank Limited will be able to transfer fund from their internet banking platform "Padma i-Banking" to any bKash account, according to an agreement signed recently between Padma Bank and bKash.There is no charge imposed on the customers for this service from bKash. With this latest bank integration, a total of 21 banks in the country are now connected to the largest Add Money network of bKash, says a press release.The facility of instant money transfer service from banks' app or internet banking to bKash account has enabled 48 million bKash users to enjoy convenient transactions 24/7 across the country.Since its launch in 2019, Padma Bank Limited has been working to provide 100% digital services. The fourth generation bank is committed to deliver modern banking services to almost One lakh 70 thousand customers.