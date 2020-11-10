Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:46 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Business

German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

FRANKFURT, Nov 9: Germany's exports rose for the fifth straight month in September, official data showed Monday, with China leading recovering demand as many Asian economies put the coronavirus pandemic behind them.
Exports grew 2.3 per cent month-on-month, after a 2.4 per cent rise in August, federal statistics agency Destatis said in seasonally adjusted figures.
Imports fell 0.1 per cent in August.
Germany shipped goods abroad worth 109.8 billion euros ($130.3 billion) and imported goods worth 89 billion euros.
The fifth-straight rise follows a plunge in activity in March and April, when virus lockdowns closed factories and businesses.
Exports in September were still 3.8 per cent down on the same month last year, and 7.7 per cent below the pre-crisis level of February 2020.
While the German economy strongly rebounded in the third quarter -- growing 8.2 per cent after contracting 9.8 per cent in the spring -- new shutdowns announced by Chancellor Angela Merkel that closed restaurants and cafes, the leisure and cultural sectors, will squeeze consumer spending in November.
However, the new regulations do not close factories or manufacturing businesses, including Germany's key car industry, which should reduce some of the economic impact on exports.
But international trade remains dependent on how other countries are dealing with the pandemic.    AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB disburses Tk 761cr in 42 Barishal Div UZs in FY 20
Now clients can transfer fund from Padma Bank to bKash
German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars
Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation
Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share
Hungary PM threatens EU budget veto over rule-of-law: source


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft