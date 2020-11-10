German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars





Exports grew 2.3 per cent month-on-month, after a 2.4 per cent rise in August, federal statistics agency Destatis said in seasonally adjusted figures.

Imports fell 0.1 per cent in August.

Germany shipped goods abroad worth 109.8 billion euros ($130.3 billion) and imported goods worth 89 billion euros.

The fifth-straight rise follows a plunge in activity in March and April, when virus lockdowns closed factories and businesses.

Exports in September were still 3.8 per cent down on the same month last year, and 7.7 per cent below the pre-crisis level of February 2020.

While the German economy strongly rebounded in the third quarter -- growing 8.2 per cent after contracting 9.8 per cent in the spring -- new shutdowns announced by Chancellor Angela Merkel that closed restaurants and cafes, the leisure and cultural sectors, will squeeze consumer spending in November.

However, the new regulations do not close factories or manufacturing businesses, including Germany's key car industry, which should reduce some of the economic impact on exports.

But international trade remains dependent on how other countries are dealing with the pandemic. AFP





















