Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Business

Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

SHANGHAI, Nov 9: Apple AAPL.O said on Monday it has put its Taiwanese supplier Pegatron 4938.TW on probation after finding that the company violated Apple's supplier code of conduct by asking student employees to work night shifts or overtime.
Pegatron had mis-classified student workers and falsified paperwork to disguise the violations, and in some cases also breached the code by allowing students to perform work unrelated to their majors, the US technology giant said.
Pegatron is one of a handful of Taiwanese manufacturers on the island, alongside Foxconn 2317.TW2354.TW, who dominate Apple's iPhone assembly chain.
"Several weeks ago, we discovered Pegatron - one of Apple's suppliers in China - violated Apple's Supplier Code of Conduct in its administration of a student work study programme," it said in a statement.
"Apple has placed Pegatron on probation and Pegatron will not receive any new business from Apple until they complete all of the corrective actions required." Apple did not declare the terms of the probation.




Apple's investigations had found no evidence of forced or underage labour, it said, adding that Pegatron had now fired the executive with direct oversight of the programme.
 "The individuals at Pegatron responsible for the violations went to extraordinary lengths to evade our oversight mechanisms," Apple said.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB disburses Tk 761cr in 42 Barishal Div UZs in FY 20
Now clients can transfer fund from Padma Bank to bKash
German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars
Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation
Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share
Hungary PM threatens EU budget veto over rule-of-law: source


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft