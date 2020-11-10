Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Business

Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

SEOUL, Nov 9: Samsung Electronics Co Ltd may launch its flagship Galaxy S smartphones more than a month earlier than expected in a bid to grab market share from Huawei and fend off competition from Apple Inc, three sources familiar with the matter said.
Huawei Technologies Co Ltd once challenged Samsung's top position in the global smartphone market, but the Chinese rival is in survival mode with US restrictions choking off its supplies of chips used in smartphones and telecom equipment.
South Korean chip industry officials hope Joe Biden's presidency will ease some of those restrictions, although they are far from certain as they also expect the incoming US administration to maintain a tough stance on China.
Samsung is preparing to launch its new Galaxy S21 as early as late January next year, whereas it previously launched its flagship S20 phone in early March this year, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the plan is not public. Samsung Electronics declined to comment.
The South Korean company shipped 59per cent fewer Galaxy S20 5G series handsets in the United States in the second quarter compared to the previous model's performance a year earlier, according to research firm Canalys. In contrast, Apple AAPL.O shipped 15per cent more of its flagship iPhone 11 than last year's best-seller, the iPhone XR.
Samsung, which lost its No.1 position to Huawei in the second quarter, regained the crown in the third thanks in part to the US restrictions on Huawei.
A person at one major supplier of smartphone chips said Huawei's stockpiles were expected to run out some time early next year.




Samsung, however, faces intensifying competition from Chinese rivals like Xiaomi and Oppo, which are expected to take advantage of Huawei's struggle to retain market share.
Apple also launched its iPhone series in October, about a month later than usual, stepping up competition.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB disburses Tk 761cr in 42 Barishal Div UZs in FY 20
Now clients can transfer fund from Padma Bank to bKash
German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars
Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation
Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share
Hungary PM threatens EU budget veto over rule-of-law: source


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft