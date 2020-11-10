New European lockdowns denting oil demand outlook





Keisuke Sadamori, IEA director for energy markets and security, told Reuters the impact would, however, likely be less severe than under lockdowns earlier in the year.

"Major parts of the European continent are in lockdown. This would surely work toward the negative side," he said in an interview, but stopped short of saying the group would formally lower its forecast.

"We certainly expect this time for there to be a lower impact than the last lockdown ... This time schools are kept open and some of the stores are still open."

Oil prices have recovered from sharp falls earlier in the year to hover around $40 a barrel LCOc1 but demand fears persist, while markets remain on edge over a knife-edge US election result which appears headed for legal challenges.

"The oil and gas industry, in the US in particular, is looking at the outcome of this election with a huge amount of interest," Sadamori said.

"If the Democrats plan for radical energy low-carbon transformation -- if the Senate remains in the hands of Republicans, there will be obstacles to that legislation. Overall, we need to see the entire outcome." Reuters















