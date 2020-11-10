Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:45 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Business

Akash DTH legal broadcaster of Star channels

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Business Desk

The country's Direct-To-Home  service  provider  has government approval  to downlink and broadcast the India's STAR channels in Bangladesh.
Currently, it is distributing StarPlus, StarGold, StarJalsha, JalshaMovies, National Geography, Star Bharat, and Star Sports. It is necessary to avail the permission or No Objection Certificate from the Information Ministry (MOI) to broadcast any  foreign   channels   in   Bangladesh.  
Akash  DTH   has   permission   to broadcast  Star  channels.  Customers  can  get  the  opportunity  to  watch  Star  channels  with  a lawful medium, says a press release.
Through content piracy from illegal IP feeds or from Indian DTH operators some peoples/cable operators/feed    operators    are    involving    in    money    laundering    where approximately  8  to  12  lacs  Indian  illegal  DTH  connections  are  being  user  in  Bangladesh  for redistributing  various  channels  by  cable  operators.
 These  illegal  channels are  distributed without having any approval from any MOI. AKASH  users  can enjoy  TV  watching  by  purchasing monthly  subscription  of  AKASH  Standard with  120+  channels  including  40+  HD  for  BDT  399  and AKASH  Lite  with  70+  channels  including 20 HD channels for BDT 249under the regular and basic connections.
 "We are fully committed to deliver the best experience of TV viewing to the country's people  complying  with all  relevant rules  and  regulations. We pay15%  VAT to  Government on our  service  (i.e. monthly subscriptions  amount)and  paid  all  necessary  duties  and  taxes  to Government foreach  Customer  Premise  Equipment  (CPE)/devices  that  are  imported  and  sold to  customer.
"If  this  sector  starts  paying  proper  VAT  on  service  to  Government  then  after telecommunication  sector  this  sector  with  a  3.5  crore  household subscribers  with  an  ARPU  of BDT  200~400 will  be  the bigsource  of  Government's VATrevenue Now AKASH  connection  is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts.  Anyone can enjoy the legal DTH service from any part of the Country," the press release quoted Akash DTH Head of Marketing and Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury as saying
Akash DTH, the country's legal DTH service provider, started  to  provide its service  using  the feed of the Bangabandhu satellite-1 from May, 2019. It  is available in all 64 districts and can be viewed   from   any   corner   of   Bangladesh   with   the   same   quality. AKASHis   unique   for uninterrupted and quality TV watching.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB disburses Tk 761cr in 42 Barishal Div UZs in FY 20
Now clients can transfer fund from Padma Bank to bKash
German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars
Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation
Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share
Hungary PM threatens EU budget veto over rule-of-law: source


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft