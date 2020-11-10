Akash DTH legal broadcaster of Star channels





Currently, it is distributing StarPlus, StarGold, StarJalsha, JalshaMovies, National Geography, Star Bharat, and Star Sports. It is necessary to avail the permission or No Objection Certificate from the Information Ministry (MOI) to broadcast any foreign channels in Bangladesh.

Akash DTH has permission to broadcast Star channels. Customers can get the opportunity to watch Star channels with a lawful medium, says a press release.

Through content piracy from illegal IP feeds or from Indian DTH operators some peoples/cable operators/feed operators are involving in money laundering where approximately 8 to 12 lacs Indian illegal DTH connections are being user in Bangladesh for redistributing various channels by cable operators.

These illegal channels are distributed without having any approval from any MOI. AKASH users can enjoy TV watching by purchasing monthly subscription of AKASH Standard with 120+ channels including 40+ HD for BDT 399 and AKASH Lite with 70+ channels including 20 HD channels for BDT 249under the regular and basic connections.

"We are fully committed to deliver the best experience of TV viewing to the country's people complying with all relevant rules and regulations. We pay15% VAT to Government on our service (i.e. monthly subscriptions amount)and paid all necessary duties and taxes to Government foreach Customer Premise Equipment (CPE)/devices that are imported and sold to customer.

"If this sector starts paying proper VAT on service to Government then after telecommunication sector this sector with a 3.5 crore household subscribers with an ARPU of BDT 200~400 will be the bigsource of Government's VATrevenue Now AKASH connection is available at 8000+ retail outlets throughout the country in all 64 districts. Anyone can enjoy the legal DTH service from any part of the Country," the press release quoted Akash DTH Head of Marketing and Business Development Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury as saying

Akash DTH, the country's legal DTH service provider, started to provide its service using the feed of the Bangabandhu satellite-1 from May, 2019. It is available in all 64 districts and can be viewed from any corner of Bangladesh with the same quality. AKASHis unique for uninterrupted and quality TV watching.

































