Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:45 PM
Bazar Bondhu digitalizing grocery stores

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020
Bazar Bondhu a micro merchant project piloted by ekShop and Synesis IT, transforming groceries stores into digital stores with the help of e-Commerce.
Previously, these groceries stores were only known to sell Fast Moving Consumer Goods.
Bazar Bondhu project is supporting these stores to get benefited from e-Commerce to sell over 1 million of e-Commerce products through ekShopfrom such stores which have limited products in the inventory. Customers of these stores also get benefited as they can get all their necessary products in one place. Under this project stores those didn't have digital transaction method available were brought into mobile banking system.
Awareness was spread among these stores about e-Commerce and mobile banking benefits. Bazar Bondhu project is operated in over 500 stores in Sirajganj, Tangail, Jamalpur and Sherpur.
These stores are located in 24 upazlilas within these 4 districts. Awareness about Bazar Bondhu is being spread through miking, distributing leaflets, banners, stickers etc.
 During early stage ofCovid pandemic there was shortage in distribution of health safety products which are essential to stay safer from Corona virus.
Bazar Bondhu project has distributed these health safety products to the micro merchants to sell those at MRP to control price andreduce supply shortage so that more people can stay safe. Besides, Covid pandemic people have suffered from flood.
Bazar Bondhu project has raised funds and ran relief and health campaign in Sirajganj and Tangail to support flood affected people. Reliefs were purchased from micro merchants' stores and also distributed through the merchants.
Bazar Bondhu team managed to bring hope among these people and brought them into digitalization. Bazar Bondhu merchants have sold different types of e-Commerce products which includes laptop and fashion products.
Rural customers are very happy to get e-Commerce products from their nearby stores. This project become possible because of the support from United Nations Capital Development Fund (UNCDF) and European Union (EU).


