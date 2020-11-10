Evaly gets Ecommerce Mover’s Award



Evaly Chairman Shamima Nasrin receiving award from ICT State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak at a ceremony held at Purbachal of the capital recently.

A total of 100 e-commerce organisations and 12 individuals were awarded the EMA on the occasion of the sixth founding anniversary of the E-commerce Association of Bangladesh (E-Cab) celebrated on Sunday.

The award is given for the special contribution through ecommerce during the raging corona pandemic. Held at Purbachal of the capital, the event was attended by Information and Communication Technology (ICT) State Minister Junaid Ahmed Palak who handed over the award to Evaly Chairperson Shamima Nasrin.

Evaly has so far launched four platforms, serving 4 million registered customers and 25,000 sellers. On the other hand, 'e-food' is the second largest food service provider in the country where about 1500 restaurants are registered and Efood delivers about 7,000 food services every day.

On the other hand, customers will be able to buy and sell products on their own in ebazer, and merchants are be able to keep daily accounts in E-khata.

Expressing his feelings during the award giving ceremony, Evaly Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mohammad Rassel recalled the greatest Bengali of all time, the father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and said: "My inspiration of creating Evaly is our honorable PM Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangabandhu and her vision of making Digital Bangladesh."

He added, "The implementation of the Padma Bridge on the Prime Minister's own initiative has given me inspiration and courage."

The identity of real leadership can be found during the time of crisis said Junaid Ahmed Palak and he expresses his optimism that one day an organization like Evaly would be the Alibaba and Amazon of Bangladesh.

Palak saind, just as young people left the bonding of family and dive into the war for the sake of the country and the nation during the liberation war of 1971, so did the young e-commerce entrepreneurs.

He also said that since the outbreak of coronavirus, the authorities have brought all e-commerce activities under Emergency Services and it was an opportunity for them to keep their activities going.

Palak said the authorities have been able to ensure one lakh job opportunities through F-Commerce and E-Commerce

Palak also said that Nagad, Evaly, Mina Bazaar, Shwapno etc. have progressed and very soon they would become the giants like Amazon, Alibaba.









" We will report a survey in the coming days to enrich e-commerce and provide all kinds of assistance and collaboration from the Ministry of ICT to take e-commerce forward,"said.

Md. Zafar Uddin, Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce and Shami Kaiser, President of ECAB, were present as special guest at the award giving ceremony.

The function was conducted by Mohammad Abdul Waheed Tamal, General Secretary, ECAB and among others 130 members of E-CAB were attended.

