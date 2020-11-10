Oracle launches new customer experience solution





Oracle Digital Experience for Communications (DEC) is a suite of industry-specific applications that capture and analyze customer-interaction data from front and back-office operations.

This helps service providers better understand their customers' unique buying behaviors and preferences so the providers can quickly launch compelling new offers and products, provide better service, and increase sales.

With a comprehensive view into what customers have bought, what they are currently using, and the context of their service and digital assistant interactions, DEC helps service providers propose offers that are more relevant to that customer and therefore more likely to be adopted.

For example, a customer can use a self-service digital assistant to resolve a billing question on their mobile service provider's website. DEC takes the full context of the customer's data to suggest a personalized offer for a new voice and data package that better suits their needs. It can then automatically orchestrate and fulfill the order and update the network and billing systems in real-time.

Built on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, DEC enables service providers to quickly and securely adjust strategies at scale with new applications to manage:









Launch: gives service providers a 360-degree customer dashboard and simple business user tools to quickly create and launch more relevant products and promotions without IT assistance. As a result, service providers can speed offer uptake and derive revenue from new market opportunities, such as 5G, while reducing management costs through one-click automated publishing of offers to catalogs such as sales, commerce, billing, and provisioning.

Care: offers natural language processing and digital engagement tools, as a smart agent desktop and guided workflows. With these features, customers can find answers faster on their own and service agents have the intelligence and context needed to resolve issues faster.

Buying: delivers data-driven recommendations so service providers can provide more personalized omnichannel commerce experiences. For example, if a customer does not take advantage of their land (home) line but continually go over their mobile minute limits, the module can suggest that sales agents offer the option of dropping the home line, increasing mobile minutes, and trying a new entertainment package free for three months. This kind of contextual insight helps service providers increase cross-sell/upsell opportunities, improve conversion rates, and reduce shopping cart abandonment.

