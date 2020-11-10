Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Business

EU holds great expectations for president-elect Biden in trade

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

EU holds great expectations for president-elect Biden in trade

EU holds great expectations for president-elect Biden in trade

BRUSSELS, Nov 9:  The European Union has "great expectations" of a new US president and hopes the United States will re-engage in multilateral trade talks, EU officials said on Monday.
EU ministers responsible for trade were meeting by video conference on Monday, two days after Democrat Joe Biden clinched the presidency. President Donald Trump, with whom Europe has had strained relations, has not conceded and is making legal challenges to the outcome of the Nov. 3 election.
"There are great expectations and the hope that the American presidential elections will lead to a return to multilateral engagement in international trade and that it will be possible to overcome past conflicts," German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier told a news conference before the ministers met.
EU trade chief Valdis Dombrovskis said the European Commission, which coordinates trade policy for the 27 EU member states, had made some informal contacts with Team Biden.
"So some first contacts have been made, among other things also to discuss trade issues," he said.
The EU wants the United States to remove US tariffs on steel and aluminium and resolve a dispute over civil aircraft subsidies for planemakers Boeing and Airbus.
The bloc is ready to impose extra duties on $4 billion of US imports after a World Trade Organization award in a case on Boeing. The United States already has tariffs on $7.5 billion of EU products approved in a parallel WTO case related to Airbus.




Dombrovskis, a vice president of the European Commission, repeated an EU offer that the bloc would suspend its measures if the United States did the same, but said Washington had so far not agreed to do so.
"We are ready to suspend or withdraw our tariffs any time when the US suspends or withdraws their tariffs. We are ready to do it any time," he said.-Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB disburses Tk 761cr in 42 Barishal Div UZs in FY 20
Now clients can transfer fund from Padma Bank to bKash
German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars
Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation
Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share
Hungary PM threatens EU budget veto over rule-of-law: source


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft