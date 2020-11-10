Video
UN's Carney urges firms to profit from climate summit

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39

LONDON, Nov 9: United Nations climate envoy Mark Carney on Monday urged companies to seize on "the greatest commercial opportunity of our time" as Britain hosted a virtual summit on green investment with the UN chief and heavy hitters from finance.
The three-day "Green Horizon Summit" was opening on the day that the UN's next global summit on climate change, COP 26, was initially due to start in Glasgow.
But that gathering has now been pushed back to November 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.
Achieving "net zero" targets on emissions "will require a whole economy transition, involving every company, bank, insurer and investor, and creating the greatest commercial opportunity of our time," former Bank of England governor Carney said.
Now the UN special envoy for climate action and an advisor to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Carney will set out a private finance strategy ahead of COP 26, according to a statement.
By next year's in-person summit, Democrat Joe Biden will be installed in the White House, and he has vowed to rejoin the UN's Paris Agreement on climate change after US President Donald Trump walked away from the international pact.
Before then, Britain and the UN will co-host a political gathering on December 12 to urge redoubled efforts to act on the emissions cuts already mandated in the 2015 Paris Agreement.
COP 26 will then chart the next steps to avert runaway temperature rises.    AFP


