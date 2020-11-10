Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:44 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline       
Home Business

Brent crude tops $40 as Biden’s win buoys risk-taking

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

SINGAPORE, Nov 9: Oil prices rose more than 2per cent on Monday, with Brent futures topping $40 a barrel, after Joe Biden clinched the US presidency and buoyed risk appetites, offsetting worries about the impact on demand from the worsening coronavirus pandemic.
Brent crude futures LCOc1 for January climbed 94 cents, or 2.4per cent, to $40.39 a barrel by 0710 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 for December was at $38.07, up 93 cents, or 2.5per cent.
Oil recovered from a 4per cent decline on Friday, rising along with other financial markets after Biden emerged as the winner in the US presidential race on Sunday. Meanwhile, the dollar weakened, boosting commodities priced in the greenback as they became more affordable for investors holding other currencies.
"Trading this morning has a risk-on flavour, reflecting increasing confidence that Joe Biden will occupy the White House, but the Republican Party will retain control of the Senate," Michael McCarthy, chief market strategist at CMC Markets in Sydney."The outcome is ideal from a market point of view. Neither party controls the Congress, so both trade wars and higher taxes are largely off the agenda."
US President-elect Biden and his team are working on tackling the worsening health crisis. The United States became the first nation worldwide since the pandemic began to surpass 10 million COVID-19 infections, according to a Reuters tally on Sunday.
"There will be some repercussions further down the road," said OCBC's economist Howie Lee, raising the possibility of lockdowns in the United States under Biden.
"Either you're crimping energy demand or consumption behaviour."
Separately, US oil production is set to climb as producers are tapping into a backlog of drilled wells left uncompleted to boost output. The number of operating oil and gas rigs in the United States rose for an eighth week last week, according to Baker Hughes.
Key members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) are wary of Biden relaxing measures on either Iran or Venezuela in years to come, which could mean an increase in production that would make it harder to balance supply with demand.
ING analysts said the return of Iranian oil supply is more likely to happen at end-2021 or in 2022.
OPEC and its allies, a group known as OPEC+, are cutting output by about 7.7 million barrels per day to balance global oil markets.
China, the world's top crude importer, posted a 12per cent decline in October imports compared with September.
This data may be bearish for global commodity markets, said OCBC's Lee: "China might be near the end of what it needs in the raw commodity form given the amount of stockpiles that it has."
Some analysts, however, expect imports to rise into 2021 after Beijing increased quotas by 20per cent.    Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Banking Event
BKB disburses Tk 761cr in 42 Barishal Div UZs in FY 20
Now clients can transfer fund from Padma Bank to bKash
German exports rise again in Sept as China demand soars
Apple puts Taiwanese supplier Pegatron on probation
Norwegian Air suffers body blow as govt rules out more support
Samsung may launch flagship phone early to grab Huawei share
Hungary PM threatens EU budget veto over rule-of-law: source


Latest News
Motorcyclist dies in Kurigram road accident
Buses to ply on 42 routes in Dhaka only to restore discipline
IURU gets new executive body
Top US lawyer quits over 'vote fraud' memo
BNP is key barrier to institutionalization of democracy: Quader
Manchester United 'disgraceful' for women's football delay: Rapinoe
Veteran Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat dies of coronavirus
10 remanded over death of ASP Shipon
Mominul tests positive for Covid-19
COVID-19: 16 deaths, 1,699 cases reported in 24hrs
Most Read News
Rayhan murder: Suspended SI Akbar arrested
Impacts of Biden’s victory in Muslim countries
Biman suspends flights to India for indefinite period
Rohingya couple held with cash Tk 1.17cr, Yaba tablets in Ctg
Ctg building fire: One burn victim dies
Bangladesh reports 25 more deaths from COVID-19
ASP Shipon 'beaten to death' at Dhaka hospital
63 more tested positive for Covid-19 in Ctg
9 burnt in Ctg building fire
'I fled on senior officer's advise,' says Akbar
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft