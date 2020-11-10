Video
Tuesday, 10 November, 2020, 5:44 PM
Business

BB publishes bank exam results

Published : Tuesday, 10 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Bank (BB) published the results of MCQ examination of three state-owned and specialized banks (Sonali, Janata and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank) on Sunday over its website.
The written test for those who have passed the MCQ exam will be held on November 16. Full 200 marks in a two-hour written test.
The examination will be held at Bangladesh Bank High School, Bangladesh Bank Colony, Motijheel from 10 am to 12 noon.
On 31st October, MCQ examination was held for 21 vacant posts of 'Assistant Engineer (IT) / Assistant Hardware Maintenance Engineer / Assistant Maintenance Engineer'.
The roll numbers of those who have passed the examination have been published on the website of Bangladesh Bank.
According to the Bankers' Selection Committee, no separate admission card will be issued to the candidates for the written test. You have to participate in the written test with the MCQ test entry form. Candidates must be present at the examination center at least one hour before the commencement of the examination to complete the required checking activities before entering the examination hall.
The committee urged the candidates to enter the center in a line following the social distance. No candidate will be allowed to participate in the examination without admission. Candidates have been instructed not to enter with mobile phones, calculators, smart watches, multiple copies of admission cards or any other electronic device.
It is also instructed that no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination center without wearing a mask.


