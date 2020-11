Registered tenderers interested in receiving e-GP training are requested to call 01759945853 and 01678625336, said a CPTU press release.

The Central Procurement Technical Unit (CPTU) has started e-GP training for tenderers registered with the e-GP system.Registered tenderers interested in receiving e-GP training are requested to call 01759945853 and 01678625336, said a CPTU press release.Besides, tenderers can also email at [email protected] or call 16575 for training related information.