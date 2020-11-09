Video
Use of masks in places of worship made mandatory

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Staff Correspondent

Use of face masks has been made mandatory in all religious worships like mosques, temples and churches to thwart second wave of deadly Covid-19 transmission.
Following the directives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and decision of the Cabinet, the Religious Affairs Ministry on Sunday issued a circular in this regard.
The circular has been sent to all mosques, temples and churches through the Islamic Foundation and other authorities concerned, according to a release of the Ministry.
It also asked the officials and employees of the Islamic Foundation, trusts
    of Hindu, Buddhists and Christian religions to ensure the issues through strict vigilance.
It said to contain the transmission of Covid-19, the authorities concerned have already imposed compulsion on using face masks and maintaining social distancing along with other health guidelines. But, most of the authorities are relaxed on following the directives.




To contain the second wave of Covid-19 transmission, the government has already asked all to ensure using face masks in all places of worship. The circular has been issued as part of continuation of the previous circular issued making use of face masks compulsory, it added.
According to the circular, all devotees must use face masks in mosques. The mosque authorities must create awareness among the people to use masks through miking before five times prayers and display banners in front of mosques. The mosque managing committees will ensure the facilities. The temple and church authorities have also been asked to ensure it.
It has also asked to display awareness building banners with 'No Mask, No Service' slogan of the government in front of the mosques and nearby places.
Arrangement of hand sanitisers, washing hands from time to time, maintaining social distancing must be followed in the places of worship, it said.



