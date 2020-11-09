Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 9 November, 2020, 11:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Graft Case

Mir Nasir sent to jail after surrender

Published : Monday, 9 November, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 78
Court Correspondent

A Special Court in Dhaka on Sunday sent BNP leader Mir Mohammad Nasiruddin to jail in a graft case in which he was sentenced to 13 years' imprisonment.
    Judge SM Ruhul Imran of the Special Judge Court-2 passed the order after he surrendered before the court and sought bail.
On October 27, his son Mir Mohammad Helaluddin was sent to jail after his surrender in the same case in which he was sentenced to three years' in jail.
A special judge court on July 4 in 2007 sentenced Mir Nasir to 13-year imprisonment  and Mir Helal to three-year imprisonment in the case.
The High Court on August 2 and August 10 in 2010, however scrapped the sentences against Mir Helal and Mir Nasir respectively.
But acting on a plea of the ACC, the Appellate Division on July 3 in 2014 ordered the High Court to hear the case afresh and the court on November 19 in 2019, upheld the lower court judgement against the accused. It had also ordered the father and son to surrender before the lower court within three months of releasing the full text of the judgement.
The Appellate Division on October 15 scrapped a leave to appeal petition against the High Court judgement.
On March 6 in 2007, ACC Deputy Director Sharmin Ferdous filed a graft case against Nasir with Gulshan Police Station for amassing illegal property.
According to the charge sheet, Nasir, his wife late Dalia Naznin Nasir, their daughter and son have wealth worth Tk 29.22 crore. But they showed properties worth about Tk 22.50 crore in the wealth statement, hiding information of properties worth Tk 6.72 crore.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Use of masks in places of worship made mandatory
Mir Nasir sent to jail after surrender
Biden vows science-based action on virus
Myanmar’s BGP guns down BD  fisherman
Special session of JS begins
No more unauthorized buildings: Minister
Police disperse agitating medical students in city
DU admission: No separate tests for Gha, Cha units in next session


Latest News
Former Barishal mayor gets seven-year imprisonment
Austria police raid dozens of 'Islamist-linked' targets
Drug trader jailed in Pirojpur
Indictment hearing in Sagira Morshed murder trial on Nov 26
4,800 RU students to get smartphone loan
Stocks witness upward trend on higher transactions
Dhaka hopeful of tripartite talks soon over Rohingya repatriation
Islamic University Reporter's Unity election on Tuesday
Quader hopes Biden to play role in establishing humanitarian world
Ministry asks commercial organizations to ensure use of masks
Most Read News
Ahle Sunnat Al Jamaat stage demonstration in front of the Baitul Mukarram
Aslam team emerged champions in 97-99 Fitness First Futsal Tournament
No more 'D' unit admission test to stop question leak: DU
PM Hasina congratulates Biden, Kamala
BNP leader Mir Nasir sent to jail in graft case
Special JS session on Mujib Year begins today
6 MPs test positive for COVID-19
How will Biden’s presidency be?
Zverev beats Wawrinka to set up Nadal semi-final
18 more die of COVID-19 in 24 hrs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft