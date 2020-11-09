Mir Nasir sent to jail after surrender





Judge SM Ruhul Imran of the Special Judge Court-2 passed the order after he surrendered before the court and sought bail.

On October 27, his son Mir Mohammad Helaluddin was sent to jail after his surrender in the same case in which he was sentenced to three years' in jail.

A special judge court on July 4 in 2007 sentenced Mir Nasir to 13-year imprisonment and Mir Helal to three-year imprisonment in the case.

The High Court on August 2 and August 10 in 2010, however scrapped the sentences against Mir Helal and Mir Nasir respectively.

But acting on a plea of the ACC, the Appellate Division on July 3 in 2014 ordered the High Court to hear the case afresh and the court on November 19 in 2019, upheld the lower court judgement against the accused. It had also ordered the father and son to surrender before the lower court within three months of releasing the full text of the judgement.

The Appellate Division on October 15 scrapped a leave to appeal petition against the High Court judgement.

On March 6 in 2007, ACC Deputy Director Sharmin Ferdous filed a graft case against Nasir with Gulshan Police Station for amassing illegal property.

According to the charge sheet, Nasir, his wife late Dalia Naznin Nasir, their daughter and son have wealth worth Tk 29.22 crore. But they showed properties worth about Tk 22.50 crore in the wealth statement, hiding information of properties worth Tk 6.72 crore.















